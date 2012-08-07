Blackmagic Design releases DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta

Blackmagic Design has released the DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta, a major new update to its advanced color correction tool.

The new beta release features a completely redesigned user interface to optimize workflow speed. DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta is available as a free download for existing full featured DaVinci Resolve customers. DaVinci Resolve Lite is also available as a free download.

This user interface overhaul has been created to harness the power of multiple new technologies added to DaVinci Resolve in the last few years, including automatic 3-D eye matching, multilayering timelines, XML support as well as more camera and file type support.

The new user interface is fast to use and eliminates unnecessary clicks and settings to get working fast. A job can be up and running in three clicks: one to log in, one to drop media into the project and the next to grade.