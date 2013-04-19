Blackmagic Design announces support for next-gen Adobe video editing software

Blackmagic Design has announced its entire range of desktop video products will support the next generation of professional video editing software from Adobe, including Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects.

The integration will be available as a free download from the Blackmagic Design site when these future Adobe products are available.

The integration will continue to include Blackmagic Design support for Adobe Mercury Transmit, which allows broadcast video monitoring to connect directly into the Adobe Mercury Playback engine.

Blackmagic Design's DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity lines will be able to take full advantage of the new features being included in the next versions of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.