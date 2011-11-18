Blackmagic Design announces Avid Media Composer 6 support

Blackmagic Design has announced Desktop Video 9.0, a new software update with advanced capture and playback for the Avid Media Composer 6 family of software including Avid Symphony and Avid NewsCutter, for both Windows 7 and Mac OS X.

Desktop Video 9.0 is available for download now and free of charge for all Blackmagic Design customers. The update includes support for all current DeckLink, Multibridge, Intensity and UltraStudio models.

For the first time, Avid customers can use Blackmagic Design's latest Thunderbolt, USB 3.0 and PCI Express video capture and playback devices. The combination of Blackmagic Design hardware and the flexibility of Avid Media Composer lets users work with virtually any media format, including uncompressed 10-bit YUV and RGB, Avid DNxHD, Panasonic DVCPRO HD and Sony XDCAM.