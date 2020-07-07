Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Helps Deliver Hulu’s ‘Normal People’

MANCHESTER, U.K.—Blackmagic Design was a key cog in getting the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s New York Times bestseller “Normal People” to viewers on both BBC and Hulu, as the show utilized the company’s DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading and finishing.

Gary Curran, colorist and company director at Outer Limits, handled all post-production, including utilizing the ACES workflow in DaVinci Resolve Studio for the grade, online and final deliverables.

The series was directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, with cinematography by Suzie Lavelle BSC and Kate McCullough.

“The camera work in this series is fantastic,” said Curran. “Suzie decided to use K35 lenses that introduce flare and fogging. They had a real softness to their highlights and contrast.

“Overall, my aim was to not take anything away from that,” Curran continues. “Rather just enhancing Suzie and Kate’s work further. It was about finding the right balance between keeping it natural in the DI and not too stylized while also retaining a slight richness to the images.”

In different lighting settings, Curran explains that he would use the Resolve’s channel mixer to narrow the range of skin tone to ensure they were natural and soft.

“Normal People” is available to watch on Hulu.