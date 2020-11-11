Black Box Debuts KVD200 4K Desktop KVM Switch

PITTSBURGH—Black Box has introduced its new KVD200-2H 4K HDMI dual-head desktop KVM switch, which is designed to let professionals control two computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

The KVD200 can handle dual HDMI and DisplayPort signals from the computers (Microsoft Windows/Mac OS X/Linux) and dual output video signals (up to UHD 4K at 60 Hz) to one or two 4K HDMI monitors. The DisplayPort and HDMI inputs can support advanced video cards.

The switch supports speaker and microphone audio and features two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen.1 ports and one USB Type-C 3.1 port to support high-speed peripherals like storage devices, flash drives and cameras. HDCP 2.2 support also enables users to stream 4K video from online streaming platforms over the computer.

Push-button control and keyboard hotkeys assist with switching, while keyboard/mouse emulation ensures compatibility with HID devices, per Black Box.