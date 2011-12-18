Bittree releases 969-A series
Bittree has released the 969-A series of programmable audio patchbays for bantam (TT) connections. The 969-A series is the newest generation of Bittree's 969 series of audio patchbays, which are mainstays in a wide range of large-scale broadcasting, mobile production and post-production operations.
Offering a high-density 2 x 48 jack configuration and available in 1.5RU or 2RU, the Bittree 969-A series patchbays are fully programmable to allow users to change the normals and grounding of individual circuits quickly and easily. Normals can be changed to full-normal, half-normal or non-normal, and grounding can be changed to bussed, isolated or looped. The 48 circuits on the front panel are conveniently numbered from left to right, with rear-interface options including E3, E90, ID (punchdown) and D25. Mating connectors, contacts and normals (where applicable) are included with all standard rear interfaces.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox