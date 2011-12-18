Bittree releases 969-A series

Bittree has released the 969-A series of programmable audio patchbays for bantam (TT) connections. The 969-A series is the newest generation of Bittree's 969 series of audio patchbays, which are mainstays in a wide range of large-scale broadcasting, mobile production and post-production operations.

Offering a high-density 2 x 48 jack configuration and available in 1.5RU or 2RU, the Bittree 969-A series patchbays are fully programmable to allow users to change the normals and grounding of individual circuits quickly and easily. Normals can be changed to full-normal, half-normal or non-normal, and grounding can be changed to bussed, isolated or looped. The 48 circuits on the front panel are conveniently numbered from left to right, with rear-interface options including E3, E90, ID (punchdown) and D25. Mating connectors, contacts and normals (where applicable) are included with all standard rear interfaces.