Bittree offers new patch bays

Bittree will showcase a range of new patch bays and patching solutions at NAB that will enable integrators and AV specialists to achieve more flexibility in rapidly changing media environments.

Bittree will introduce a new SC-to-SC fiber-optic coupler panel that simplifies high-density patching on the latest broadcasting and pro AV gear. Available in many configurations, the 1 x 24 density in 1RU is designed to use new slim-line inserts; the prior maximum density was 1 x 16. The panel comes standard with silk-screened numbers, and designation strips are available as an option.

The company’s Micro-Video patch bay provides a high input/output density with a 2 x 48 format in either a 1RU or 1.5RU size. Now shipping, the high-bandwidth Micro-Video patch bay is designed for use in mobile production, OB vans and any other video production application in which space and weight are at a premium.

Bittree’s high-bandwidth video patch bays support 3Gb/s, 3-D, HD/SD-SDI, AES and high-resolution computer graphics. With a new rear lacing bar and industry-standard DIN 1.0/2.3 rear terminations, the Micro-Video patch bay makes it easier for users to install, organize and remove wiring.

Bittree will also show its Cat 6 and 6A rack-mount patch panels, which not only make it easier for users to reroute GigE networks, but also provide a demarcation and testing point for industrial and residential networks. The panels will be available in 12RU, 24RU, 48RU or 96RU configurations.