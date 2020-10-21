BitRouter Installs Dihedral Software in ATSC3pro Receiver

NEW YORK—Software provider for cable, terrestrial, IP, satellite and mobile receivers BitRouter has released Dihedral Software functionality for its ATSC3pro receiver.

The Dihedral Software provides the ATSC3pro receiver with auto software updates, the ability to hide unwanted channels and additive channel scan. The grid guard user interface has also been updated with ATSC 3.0 channel visualization and signal strength visualization in the program info bar.

The ATSC3pro is a Linux-based ATSC 3.0 set-top box and gateway based on BitRouter’s ATSC3pak middleware package, which is meant to implement ATSC 3.0 standards for better picture and sound quality, interactivity and mobility with the TV watching experience.

BitRouter is showcasing the ATSC3pro receiver during the virtual NAB Show New York currently underway.