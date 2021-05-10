Bitmovin Debuts Cloud Connect Video Encoding Platform

SAN FRANCISCO—Streaming video technology provider Bitmovin has launched the Bitmovin Cloud Connect platform, which is designed to enable OTT content providers working on Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and Azure to deploy Bitmovin’s encoding system in their existing cloud.

Bitmovin Cloud Connect can be used simultaneously with the Bitmovin Managed Cloud platform. Bitmovin Managed Cloud provides a development environment for integrating Bitmovin’s encoding capabilities, but with Bitmoving Cloud Connect, users get a vendor-agnostic service that allows them to stay in one secure environment and encode where their content already exists.

Users of Bitmovin Cloud Connect can leverage chunk-based encoding with GCP, AWS and Azure; use existing security measures and discounts that may be part of cloud provider contracts; better manage their current cloud resources and infrastructure; use a “split and stitch” approach like the Bitmoving Managed Cloud; and use their own cloud environments in tandem with the Bitmovin Managed Cloud for developer flexibility and additional fault tolerance.

“Many of our customers have made significant investments in cloud services,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder, Bitmovin. “Additionally, many organizations have strict security guidelines that mandate the work be done within their current environment. With Bitmovin Cloud Connect, customers will have the flexibility to take advantage of all of Bitmovin’s benefits in the comfort and safety of their own development environment.”