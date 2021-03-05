Bitcentral Unveils New Versions of Central Control MC Software, Create Proxy Editor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral announced it has enhanced its Central Control integrated master control and automation software and its browser-based Create editor with new features that offer users greater efficiency and usability.

Central Control version 8 offers new workflows and a revised architecture to streamline the daily activities of master control operators. The updates make it possible to transmit more channels with fewer operators while easing management of video inventories, the company said.

“Central Control has an outstanding track record of providing our customers with all the essential tools they need in one powerful solution,” said Fred Fourcher, founder and CEO of Bitcentral.

“We know through our customers and prospects that market conditions are continuing to change, and we wanted to update our system to reflect those requirements and raise the bar in terms of ease of use and reliability,” he said. “Facility operators will see we have concentrated updates to version 8 to address those areas, leading to a better overall experience no matter the size and scope of their operations.”

Among the new Central Control features are:

Highly automated ingest routines

Streamlined verification, validation and optional transcoding for all new assets

Simple visual tools for asset registration and trimming

Schedule validation and editing

Revised storage for more efficient operation

The company also has added expansive reporting options to support systems operations management by flagging missing materials with whole system or channel-by-channel management and has simplified the playback operator interface. The latest version offers ingest and playout on solid state disk drives, Bitcentral said.

The latest version of Create, an integrated browser-based proxy editor, enables collaboration, logging, editing and publishing of video to OTT, social media and NRCS MOS-integrated systems. The version serves the needs of today’s short-form, fast-paced news creation environments, the company said.

Create (Image credit: Bitcentral)

“Create has always been an intuitive tool, allowing teams to move swiftly and meet the demands of the always-on news environment of today,” said Sam Peterson, general manager of Bitcentral’s Core Business Unit. “Our latest updates were made with our customers’ needs in mind, allowing them to move even quicker no matter where they are while still encouraging the collaborative setting that has made news operations thrive.”

More information on Central Control and Create is available on the company’s website.