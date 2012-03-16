Bitcentral to unveil Create collaborative news workflow at 2012 NAB Show

Bitcentral will highlight at the 2012 NAB Show the newly announced Create, a news workflow system that allows journalists to edit in a browser from anywhere and publish a story to mobile, Web or air quickly.

Create allows a wide area workflow that gives reporters, producers, writers and editors access to content from anywhere. Everyone, everywhere has the ability to access live sources and drive more content. Live feeds from the field, camera files, affiliate news service video and other sources are no longer trapped in edit and feed rooms.

Create is designed for even the most nontechnical users. Because they are now free of the burden of heavy installed applications, noneditors can use Create to quickly turn more stories than ever before, which allows editors to focus on producing craft packages.

Create features include:

timeline based notes logging and screening;

quick cuts, proxy-based editing;

managing, log/screen and editing live sources in real-time;

managing, log/screen and editing file-based sources;

pushing video directly to Precis rundowns and Clip Store "hot drop;" and

collaborating on projects enabling easy video and notes sharing across; the newsroom.

See Bitcentral at 2012 NAB Show booth SL2405.