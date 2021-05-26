Bitcentral To Sell Veset Cloud-Based Playout Solution In Americas

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has formed a strategic partnership with Veset to sell and support Veset Nimbus, a cloud-based broadcast playout solution, in the Americas.

Bitcentral will offer Veset Nimbus as well as its own on-premise Central Control playout system, thereby making it possible for broadcast customers to create new services quickly and efficiently. The new partnership ensures Bitcentral’s U.S. customers will receive the same expertise and support they’ve experienced with Central Control when it comes to Veset Nimbus, the company said.

“Veset’s advanced playout solution, Veset Nimbus, allows broadcasters to work with the flexibility and dynamism demanded of live television today. Whether that is for launching multiple 24/7 channels, pop-up channels for specific events or backup for disaster recovery, Veset Nimbus offers the most technically advanced solution I have seen in the cloud,” said Sam Peterson, general manager of the Core Products Business Unit at Bitcentral.

Veset Nimbus removes the investment risk of a CAPEX approach to launching long-term channels, offers those launching ad hoc channels fast deployment and a pay-per-use SaaS model and provides the security of a cloud-based backup for disaster recovery, the company said.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Bitcentral. The company has an amazing track record in providing broadcasters with the tools and support they need for live playout. When it comes to operational experience there is no-one better,” said Veset CEO Igor Krol.

More information is available on the company’s website.