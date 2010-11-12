Beyerdynamic unveils wireless ribbon mic

German audio specialist beyerdynamic introduced a wireless ribbon microphone at this year’s AES. The RM 510 interchangeable ribbon capsule for beyerdynamic’s OPUS 900 and OPUS 600 wireless systems is a giant leap forward in ribbon technology and brings a new dimension to live vocal performances.

The RM 510’s sophisticated capsule design features an ultra-light aluminium ribbon, barely 3µm thick, which delivers spectacular frequency response and exceptional transient behavior. Sound-channelling technology provides the capsule with its cardioid polar pattern, making the RM 510 well-suited for use on stage with wireless microphone systems. The capsule’s treble resonator delivers rich high-frequency reproduction and also serves to protect against plosives. In keeping with beyerdynamic’s manufacturing philosophy, every RM 510 wireless microphone capsule is handmade in Germany.

By employing a sound labyrinth on the rear of the diaphragm and using an advanced acoustic fabric, beyerdynamic has succeeded in improving not only the sound characteristics but also the technical specifications of the RM 510. A subtle attenuation in the 6.5kHz range effectively suppresses sibilant sounds and supports the balanced sound of the RM 510.

RM 510 offers a detailed, coloration-free sound with the same exceptional treble reproduction that characterizes all beyerdynamic ribbon microphones, and the capsule’s design delivers significant rear attenuation resulting in feedback suppression ideal for live vocals on loud stages.

The RM 510 interchangeable ribbon microphone capsule will be available for beyerdynamic’s Opus 600 and Opus 900 wireless systems in the first quarter of 2011.