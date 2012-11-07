Bexel Rental Packages Used for International Coverage of 2012 Election

BURBANK, CALIF. – Bexel said this morning that it spent the election run-up providing custom ENG equipment rental packages to international media outlets covering the vote in key battleground states.



Supporting numerous clients, networks and truck companies with the latest broadcast solutions, Bexel’s custom rental packages included cameras, flypacks, microwave links, wireless microphones, IFBs and headsets. In addition to providing gear, Bexel also provided on-site engineering services in support of these packages for the duration of the rental.



The international broadcasters using Bexel’s services for election coverage included Britain’s BBC and ITN of London, Germany’s ZDT TV and ARD TV, Swedish television and Aljazeera English.

