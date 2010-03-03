Bexel Exhibits Portable Fly Pack System

Bexel's Hercules Portable Fly Pack System

Bexel will showcase its Hercules HD fly pack system, at the NAB Show.



Hercules was built in order to meet the needs of HD production facilities in hard to access locations. It includes lightweight, state-of-the-art HD technology, an all LCD monitor wall, working positions (video and video tape) incorporated into custom equipment racks for ease of operation, and an optimized rack design and mechanics.



Bexel will also be displaying equipment used for the Vancouver Winter Olympics, which includes Fujinon HD lenses, Panasonic P2 cameras and more and 100 HD LCD monitors.



Bexel will be at Booth C6419.



