Bexel adds VariCam camcorders, P2 mobile edit stations, accessories

Broadcast services and solutions provider Bexel has added several Panasonic P2 HD VariCam camcorders and accessories to its P2 HD inventory in preparation for the Vancouver Winter Olympics and future sports-related TV productions.

Bexel has purchased from Panasonic more than 20 additional P2 HD VariCam 3700 (HPX3700) and 2700 (HPX2700) camcorders, HPM200 P2 mobile edit stations, PCD35 E Series P2 readers and more than 300 P2 memory cards.

The gear will go into immediate service to cover the Vancouver Winter Olympics, said Craig Schiller, Bexel VP/general manager. The new Panasonic gear will also be used by those needing equipment that can withstand the production schedules of other televised productions such as sports and reality TV broadcasts.