Belo adds Harris OSi-Traffic, OSi-AdConnections

Broadcast group Belo has extended its existing contract for the Harris OSi-Traffic inventory management and accounting solution, and has added OSi-AdConnections broadcast sales software and NetGain analytics software.

The agreement expands Belo's Harris system beyond traffic and billing to include research, proposals and management analytics. This marks the first implementation of the NetGain software in a U.S. broadcast television environment.

Key to the Harris solution for Belo is the addition of the OSi-AdConnections Web-based sales proposal software, which provides sales team members immediate access to research, overnights, proposals and posts from anywhere Internet access is available. Additionally, NetGain business intelligence provides dashboards and reporting for management in an easy-to-use interface designed to provide quick insight into key business drivers.