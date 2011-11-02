Belden launches new BNC connectors

Belden has launched a new and innovative range of Belden Brilliance High Definition (HD) BNC Connectors. Designed for use with Belden Brilliance Coax Cables, these new Belden HD Brilliance Connectors deliver unparalleled end-to-end performance.

The new family of BNC connectors offers the exceptional performance and rock-solid reliability required by the professional broadcast and professional audio/video market. The connectors also provide better than -20dB return loss performance through 4.5GHz, exceeding SMPTE specification requirements.

The new Belden Brilliance HD Connector line is comprised of one -piece BNC compression connectors with an optional patented locking feature, optimized three-piece BNC crimp connectors, and connector tools for both one-piece and three-piece connectors.

Belden’s HD Brilliance one-piece BNC compression connector design eliminates the pin, collar and connector as separate components, providing faster, easier installation. In tests, installation took about half the time to secure the one-piece connector design versus traditional three-piece connectors. In addition, the one-piece connectors provide excellent holding strength and weather resistance, thanks to internal 360-degree compression rings. A non-blind entry ensures that the center conductor is properly inserted into the center pin. And, improved insulation materials (PTFE) help to deliver maximum return loss performance.

The patented HD Brilliance one-piece BNC locking connector features an optional patented screw-on locking collar that securely aligns the connector and locks the bayonet nut of the BNC in place. This delivers an unparalleled level of electrical performance. By stabilizing and reducing the amount of potential movement between the connector and cable, the Belden HD Brilliance Locking Connector delivers the line’s best return loss performance, exceeding -40dB at 4GHz.

Belden’s HD Brilliance one-piece compression Connectors provide a more consistent result in field installations, with less reliance on the skill of the installer. The simple tools and installation steps mean every connection is correct and high performing, reducing installation costs due to failed connections, troubleshooting, reworks and overall labor costs.