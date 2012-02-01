Belden launches additions to Brilliance Audio Snake Cable line

Belden has introduced its outdoor and direct burial analog audio, plenum jacketed and plenum Banana Peel snake cable lines. The new Brilliance Audio Snake Cables feature an ultra-rugged construction and are designed to deliver flexibility over a broad range of indoor and outdoor conditions.

The Brilliance Audio Snake Cables are also ideal for in-the-field and permanent installation to connect multiple channels in low-level (microphone) and high-level componentry such as console board equipment for recording, post production and sound system installations where ruggedness is essential.

Additions to the product line include three cable series — waterblocked, plenum and Banana Peel constructions. The waterblocked series consists of six standard product codes with constructions ranging from one to 12 pairs. They are suitable for direct burial and are outdoor-rated without the installation difficulties associated with gel installations.

The plenum series consists of nine product codes, including the recent additions of four, six, eight and 12-pair constructions with an overall jacket. Each pair is individually jacketed, eliminating the need for heat shrink.

Finally, the Banana Peel construction consists of two-, four- and six-pair audio snake cables. All component cables are bundled and affixed to a center spline, eliminating the need for an overall jacket. Installers can easily split the composite cable into individual cables by peeling them away from the center spine. Therefore, the Banana Peel design requires less effort and less installation time than with traditional jacketed products.