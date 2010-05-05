Belden introduces video coax cables for SDI, HD-SDI, 1080p/50-60, 3-D HD applications

Belden has introduced its Brilliance 1794A precision video coax cable, the first cable designed specifically to meet the requirements of emerging 1080p/60 and 1080p/50 3G applications.

Belden has also expanded its line of Brilliance low-loss precision video coax cables (1694A), with a water-blocked version and a dual-link version. Both cables are designed for use in SDI, HD-SDI and 1080p/50-60 applications, as well as analog video.

Belden’s Brilliance 1794A precision digital video cable features a new construction designed specifically to meet the requirements of 1080p/50-60 technology and will accommodate 3G data rates (3GHz of bandwidth). The cables feature the same high-velocity core as 1694A and have an enhanced Belden Duobond shield. The new, slightly larger (14AWG) cable design improves on the distance performance of 1694A (at 16AWG), providing 1080p/50-60 distance of 314ft (96m) when calculated with the SMPTE distance formula.

The Brilliance 1694WB precision digital video cable is an ultra-rugged version of 1694A, which for many in the professional broadcast arena has become the industry standard for SDI video applications. Designed for use in outdoor and direct burial applications, the cables feature a gel-filled, water-blocking layer and hard black polyethylene jacket to provide effective weather resistance and protection against any moisture. This added protection makes the cables ideally suited for use at golf tournaments, outdoor sports events and underwater location shooting. The cable’s electrical characteristics are identical to those of 1694A, including the same attenuation and low return loss. SMPTE distance and connector options also remain the same.

Lastly, the Brilliance 1694D precision digital video cable is a dual-camera version of 1694A comprised of two 1694A coaxes within a single construction. The dual cables are ideal for use in dual-link 1080p/50-60 applications, as well as for all SDI, HD-SDI, 3-D and 3-D HD applications.