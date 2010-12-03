Beat the Traffic releases Android application

Beat the Traffic has released its Beat the Traffic App for the Android platform.

As with all of Beat the Traffic's mobile apps, the Beat the Traffic Android App provides real-time traffic speeds for more than 110 cities in the United States and Canada, live traffic camera snapshots in 35 major metropolitan areas and detailed information on traffic incidents.

While the Android App has only been publicly available for a few days, it has already been downloaded more than 31,000 times.

Beat the Traffic for Android is available free and is ad-supported. Beat the Traffic Plus is available for $3.99 and has no advertisements. As with the iPhone app, Beat the Traffic offers white-label and cobranded versions of the Android app.