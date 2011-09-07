Beat the Traffic adapts real-time, 3-D traffic maps for international broadcast use

Beat the Traffic, a provider of real-time traffic information for broadcasters and mobile devices, has announced it has adapted its Beat the Traffic three-dimensional (3-D) mapping software used by television broadcasters for international use. The company will demonstrate its new mapping software — along with new, interactive maps featuring real-time traffic conditions in most major European cities — at the IBC 2011.

See Beat the Traffic's on stand 2.A10 at IBC 2011.