Barnfind to Launch Signal Transport Products at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Barnfind Technologies will launch new products for its Barnone multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform at the 2015 NAB Show. They include the BTF1-09 ASI to IP conversion card and BTF1-10 analog audio router.

The BTF1-09 ASI to IP conversion card has many features, including eight BNCs, four channels for ASI to IP conversion, with two RJ45 pin connectors to accommodate two independent IP streams, and a main board with 16 x SFPs. The BTF1-10 is an 8x8 analog audio router with embedder and eight BNCs.

Barnfind will also show new BarnMini products, including the BarnMini BTF-Mini-16 housing, BarnMini-03 (HDMI to SDI SFP), and BarnMini-04 (SDI SFP to output HDMI) as well as BarnStudio software, which interfaces with other suppliers via the Ross Open Gear protocol.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Barnfind Technologies will be in booth SU12008. For more infomration visit, www.nabshow.com.