Barnfind Spotlights Signal Neutral Platform at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Barnfind Technologies, maker of a multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, will introduce European broadcasters to its product portfolio at IBC 2013. Barnfind’s stand will centre on its flagship product BarnOne. It provides up to 32 ports with either 32 x SFPs from various manufacturers offering different capabilities, or a mix with 8 or 16 BNCs, or CWDM/DWDM multiplexing, or third party cards.



BarnOne features a built-in electrical and/or optical router with bi-directional BNCs and SFPs and reclocking on all outputs. Its flexible configuration covers CWDM (8/16) and DWDM (up to 88 channels). The product’s comprehensive functionality suite includes standard SDI conversion, routing, multiplexing, embedding, add/drop, crossover, distribution, IP to ASI/ASI to IP conversion, HDMI, STM-1 Telco, MADI, and AES. All SPF+ cages are 10Gbit ready.



BarnOne offers the end user the unique ability to use any kind of SFP or SMART SFP, opening up a whole new set of options and advantages. Custom designed SFP solutions can also be integrated into the total solution.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Barnfind Technologies will be at stand 2.A14.



www.barnfind.no