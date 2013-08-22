Bannister Lake, NextComputing Provide Portable Broadcast Workstations for MLSE

CAMBRIDGE, ON, CANADA—Bannister Lake and NextComputing have teamed up to provide Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd. with portable broadcast graphics workstations running BL Score Bug, a real-time scoring and game status display system for live broadcasts.



MLSE is using BL Score Bugs for home game coverage at the Air Canada Centre, as well as away games for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.



Bannister Lake and NextComputing collaborate to deliver simultaneous SD and HDTV graphics, broadcast-quality layouts, support for 3D animations and transitions, game titling elements, statistics, standings, scores and clocks, all bundled into one mobile workstation package.



“The Radius mobile graphics system is a broadcast graphics powerhouse. It offers all the power of a large rack mount system in a convenient, compact chassis,” said Bannister Lake Director of Business Development Danny Ljubisic. “Easy to set up, easy to break down, and easy to move quickly to the next game without compromising on graphic power or quality.”



NextComputing Radius workstations deliver portable power. Their modular design makes upgrading easy and affordable, and their small form-factor chassis is easier to transport than traditional tower or rack servers.



“Radius’ flexible, open-standards design means customers can run multiple software solutions on a single hardware platform anywhere, at any time,” said Aaron Sherman, director of marketing at NextComputing.