Bannister Lake Adds BXF Support to Brando System

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Nobody likes traffic problems, and Bannister Lake is looking to boost its own by adding Broadcast Exchange Format (BXF) support to its Brando branding automation system for improved integration with third-party traffic and billing platforms.

BXF, also known as SMPTE-2021, is a SMPTE standard that streamlines interoperability and data exchange in broadcast and production workflows, including scheduling information and as-run logs. The addition of BXF is meant to be complementary to Brando’s interactive scheduling capabilities and existing, vendor-specific traffic systems integrations. Brando can now automatically import BXF-compliant scheduling data and export BXF-formatted as-runs through its BLADE API.

Examples of Brando’s use with third-party system include integration with Ross Video’s Xpression motion graphics system, with the software supporting an unlimited number of channels in a single on-premises server or cloud-based installation, as well as Bannister Lake’s Super Ticker data aggregation system for data-rich broadcasts.

The new BXF support is available immediately for new Brando systems and as a free upgrade for existing customers.