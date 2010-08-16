Axon Digital Design to debut stereoscopic production and transmission tool

At next month’s IBC Show, Axon Digital Design will debut to the European market the G3D100 3-D production and transmission module. The tool is the latest addition to the company’s Synapse modular interfacing and conversion system. The G3D100 can be sourced with a stereoscopic image (and a backup source). These sources are processed internally to provide multiple outputs, and they are compatible with 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s for full 1080p/50 or 1080p/59.94 application.

