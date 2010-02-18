AXON adds optional HD input to TRACS transmission recording and compliance system

AXON has enhanced its TRACS transmission recording and compliance system/video logger with the addition of an HD input.

The HD input on the TRACS recorders enables compliance recording or video logging without the need for an additional external device for down conversion. The HD input will be available as an option on all single channel TRACS recorders and will not affect the maximum storage capability.

AXON supplies a four input HD-unit. Feeds recorded with the four-input unit also have the compliant picture quality at the necessary low bit rates. The enhancement of the TRACS recorders also allows for:

• Capture downscaled HD video feeds in MPEG-2, MPEG-4 or H.264.

• Custom setting for large (full D1) or small (CIF) video resolution encoding size.