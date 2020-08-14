axle ai Issues Tech Bundle for Remote Workflows

BOSTON—A new bundle of software and hardware solutions has been put together by axle ai to help media teams make the transition from physical to remote workflows called Remote Leap.

The Remote Leap bundle features a five-user version of axle ai 2020, the company’s remote access and search software with a browser front-end that lets users remotely access and tag, catalog and search media files. In addition, the bundle adds 500 hours per year of integrated AI-drive transcription; axle’s Reverse Proxy remote access option; and axle’s plug-in panels for Adobe Creative Cloud suite, as well as for Apple’s Final Cut Pro X software.

Remote Leap’s software functionality is also bundled with Apple’s iMac 27-inch 5K i9 hardware, which features Intel i9 processing capability, a Radeon 5000 series GPU, 16 GB of RAM, a 10 GB network interface and 512 GB of system SSD, as well as 8 TB of external storage to house streaming H.264 proxy media.

Users can connect Remote Leap to nearly any existing storage, axle ai says, whether on-premise or in the cloud. There are also modules available to integrate most archival systems.

axle ai has made Remote Leap available immediately for purchase ($11,995) or on a four-year lease ($295/month) with a $1 buyout at the end of the lease.