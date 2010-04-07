Axel redefines user TV content choice

For those of us who have difficulty deciding what we want to watch on TV and where we want to watch it, Finnish broadcast technology company Axel Technologies solves the problem for us. Its Fuugo.tv “telefusion" software personalizes content streams by blending content choices from broadcast, mobile and Internet TV. Fuugo uses social media, recommendations, user metrics and various content sources to present TV and video programs that match viewer favorites and interests, as well as their social networks' recommendations.

Fuugo is optimized for mobile and portable devices, including Intel Atom processor-based netbooks and smartphones. “Telefusion is about convergence of various content sources and social media services. Fuugo intelligently presents programming based on individual tastes and interests making it the personal TV solution for today's demanding user,” said Axel Technologies CEO Petri Kalske.

Interested in beta testing Fuugo? Sign up at www.fuugo.tv.