Axcera shows fixed and mobile DTV transmitters

At NAB (booth SU2908) Axcera will display its new and enhanced television transmitter and mobile media product lines, including an end-to-end transmission solution for mobile DTV. The preconfigured system includes Axcera’s new ATSC-compliant mobile DTV preprocessor/multiplexer, which is designed specifically to combine terrestrial and mobile content into a single transport stream.

The preprocessor/multiplexer output feeds an ATSC broadcast transmitter that includes Axcera’s mobile DTV-capable Axciter, an adaptive digital television modulator. The solution also includes mobile content encoders and ESG equipment.

Visitors to Axcera’s exhibit booth will be able to view program content on mobile receivers broadcast live within the convention center from participating local Las Vegas stations.

Also on display will be other transmission solutions including; the 6X series high-power liquid-cooled solid-state transmitter; the Innovator CX transmitter/translator/gap filler/low delay-echo canceling repeater; the 5720 series MMDS/BRS/EBS digital video wireless cable and broadband wireless access transmitter; and the company’s existing digital modulators.