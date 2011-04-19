Axcera introduces ATSC exciter at NAB 2011

At NAB 2011, Axcera introduced its DM8C-R ATSC exciter, which builds on the technology of Axcera's digital exciter family, and comes standard with Axcera's One-Touch Correction (OTC), which corrects distortions at the touch of a button. The DM8C-R can also be equipped with Axcera's Adaptive Correction Technology (AXACT) option, which enables it to continuously correct distortions in the transmission signal, and DTVision signal analysis software, which samples the transmitter output and measures critical performance parameters, thus replacing expensive test equipment. The DM8C-R also features Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) technology, which eliminates the analog upconverter, reducing phase noise and improving transmitter SNR performance. The DM8C-R supports ATSC mobile DTV and distributed transmission systems and can be used to upgrade or retrofit a broadcaster's existing transmitter regardless of manufacturer.

Axcera also demonstrated live OTA ATSC mobile DTV transmission technology at NAB 2011 to a variety of consumer receivers. The demonstration encompassed the company's complete, field-proven, end-to-end transmission system, including Axcera's ATSC mobile DTV preprocessor/multiplexer and its Axciter ATSC exciter-modulator along with the 4Caster C4 mobile content encoding system from Envivio, ESG equipment from Expway, and consumer receivers from a variety of suppliers.