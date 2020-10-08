AWS Elemental Taps InSync’s FrameFormer for Motion Compensation

PETERSFIELD, U.K.—InSync Technology has integrated its FrameFormer standards conversion software engine with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaConvert, bringing its motion-compensated frame rate conversion algorithms to the cloud platform solution, the company announced.

The integration will enable content owners to deliver media at any desired video frame rate using motion compensation, a method recognized around the world as effectively delivering smooth motion video and preserving quality, the company said.

FrameFormer conversion can be added to any content preparation workflow under the control of AWS Elemental MediaConvert. The conversion typically will be used to normalize content to the house standard or to localize content based on a required delivery standard, InSync Technology said.

Video frame sequences are passed to FrameFormer, which generates new output frames based on the products motion analysis and estimation algorithms, it said.

"We are delighted to add high-quality motion compensated frame rate conversion through integration with AWS Elemental MediaConvert," said James Shepherd, CTO of InSync Technology. "The InSync FrameFormer software engine is a great fit, as we require CPU-only resources, which provide the maximum flexibility and scalability that on-demand video services require."

AWS Elemental MediaConvert customers will be able to select the InSync FrameFormer motion compensated frame rate conversion service as an add-on option at an added cost from within the AWS Elemental MediaConvert console without having to obtain a separate license.