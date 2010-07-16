Avnet Technology begins offering AIC Xtore StudioRAID
Advanced Industrial Computer’s (AIC) Avid-certified Xtore StudioRAID storage systems are now available through Avnet Technology Solutions.
The Xtore StudioRAID series is an Avid-certified local storage system that ensures those using qualified Xtore StudioRAID products with Media Composer, Symphony and NewsCutter video editing solutions experience the same system reliability and performance that Avid customers have come to expect.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox