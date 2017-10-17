Aviwest Debuts HE4000 HEVC Encoder for UHD Delivery

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, FRANCE—Video contribution systems provider Aviwest is rolling out the HE4000 HEVC encoder, which is designed to enable live UHD delivery over unmanaged networks in a 1/2RU design. This system allows for the live content to be delivered via 4G/LTE, satellite, wired IP network or a combination of IP links.

The HE4000 combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of Aviwest’s SafeStreams contribution technology for delivery of live SD, HD and UHD video over IP at low latencies and bit rates. The system is compatible with the latest HDR formats and can encode up to four simultaneous HD video streams or a single 4K UHD channel from a single encoder.

With SafeStreams, an intelligent IP bonding stack and contribution of network protocols can be implemented so HE4000 can deliver live video even in unmanaged network conditions.

HE4000 also offers integration with the Aviwest DMNG Manager and DMNG StreamHub receiver, decoder and distribution platform, enabling stations to receive content and monitor, manage and control all transmission with a single interface.