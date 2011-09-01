Avitech Debuting Newest Converters at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Avitech International Corporation will be debuting their newest offerings in the realm of converters and extenders at this year’s IBC.



The Rainier 3G allows for up to eight HD/3G/1.5G/SD-SDI/CVBS sources through one unit and features a built-in 8x8 crosspoint switcher and updated multiviewer technology.



Avitech’s Sequoia 4H is equipped with a new cascadable function and touchscreen functionality. Up to 12 HDMI inputs can be monitored at once when three 4Hs are linked with USB A to B cords, all controlled with one pair of mouse and keyboard.



The 4H also comes equipped with a USB hub, speakers, microphone/headphone jacks and a mouse/keyboard switching function alongside four HDCP compliant HDMI inputs.



Avitech will be at booth 7.K30.



