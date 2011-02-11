Aviom introduces AllFrame system at ISE

Aviom showcased the new AllFrame multimodular I/O system at the recent Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show. The AllFrame system brings the company’s Pro64 audio network to a wall box, stage box or floor pocket.

At the center of the system is the F6 modular I/O frame, a multipurpose network frame with six field-configurable I/O card slots and integrated Cat 5e and fiber-optic connectivity. Mounting options for the F6 include on-wall or in-wall mounting using a standard NEMA Type 1 enclosure or rack mounting. Connectors may face the front or rear using the RK6 rack-mounting kit. Recent additions to the system are the FK6 and SK6 mounting accessories, which allow for AllFrame I/O boxes to be installed in existing floor pockets or used as drop boxes on stage.

The AllFrame multimodular I/O system eliminates stages of the signal chain while reducing cable clutter. Because it requires only a single Cat 5e or fiber connection plus DC power, it reduces installation time by eliminating the need for such tasks as soldering, terminating and testing analog connections, installing conduits and pulling separate cables for each audio signal.

All AllFrame devices support Cat 5e cable runs up to 400ft (120m) between devices with no loss of fidelity. With integrated fiber-optic connectivity, cable runs can be extended to more than a kilometer (multimode fiber) or tens of kilometers (single-mode fiber). AllFrame can be used in conjunction with Aviom’s complete line of Pro64 audio networking products and Pro16 personal mixers. And because Pro64’s auto mode supports any combination of serial and parallel wiring topologies without affecting signal flow at any point, I/O points can be placed anywhere in the network without compromising performance.