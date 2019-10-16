Avid Updates Pro Tools to Support Higher Resolution, Frame Rates

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid is set to showcase the latest version of its Pro Tools digital audio workstation at AES 2019, featuring updates that enable it to support higher video resolutions and frame rates for post-production audio workflows.

The 2019 Pro Tools system enables sound editing teams by enabling the playback and display of 4K resolution files and higher frame rates to seamlessly work with videos in Avid’s MediaComposer. Users can select frame rates and resolutions independently and work with non-standard video sizes.

The audio platform also now features full Core Audio support of the Dolby Audio Bridge that will allow users to send 130 channels to the Dolby Atmos Renderer, simplifying Dolby Atmos “in the box” mixing and playback workflows with Pro Tools | HDX and other Core Audio devices.

In addition, users now have the ability to deliver multiple mixes in a single WAV file to allow for easier delivery of localized mixes to streaming services.

Avid will be displaying the updated Pro Tools technology at booth 503 during AES 2019, Oct. 16-18 in New York.