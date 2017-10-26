Avid Updates Pro Tools, EUCON

NEW YORK—At the AES Convention, Avid announced a new version of Pro Tools, 12.8.2, that adds immersive audio capabilities and enhances MIDI functionality.

Pro Tools | HD users can edit and mix audio in a 3D space with support for first-, second- and third-order Ambisonics formats across Pro Tools | HD tracks and busses, and then output and deliver to the required formats for playback. Pro Tools | HD also includes Facebook 360 Spatial Workstation for enhanced VR functionality.

Also included in this version of Pro Tools | HD are enhancements to the Dolby Atmosworkflows, enabling users to mix and deliver immersive experiences for theaters and homes.

Musicians and composers using Pro Tools will be able to use enhanced MIDI functionality, MIDI input display, a new Scroll to Track feature, and a new batch rename feature.

Aspiring musicians and aspiring professionals using Pro Tools | First, the free version of Pro Tools, gain the same MIDI enhancements as Pro Tools users. In addition, they can now turn session documents from earlier Pro Tools versions into Projects that are ready for cloud backup and collaboration.

Avid also debuted a EUCON software update that reportedly delivers tighter integration between Avid control surfaces and Pro Tools and third-party applications. EUCON 3.7 delivers new integrated features and workflow enhancements between Pro Tools software and Pro Tools | S6, Pro Tools | S3, Pro Tools | Dock, Pro Tools | Control and Artist Series.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication ProSoundNetwork.