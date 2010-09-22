Avid unveils NewsVision end-to-end HD news production solution

Avid introduced NewsVision, an end-to-end digital news production solution that enables local and regional broadcasters to increase the quality and speed of their HD file-based productions, at IBC2010.

The enterprise-class news production solution lowers the barrier of entry for local and regional broadcasters who are faced with converting from SD to HD and meeting increased demand for the continuous capture, creation and distribution of content across multiple platforms.

NewsVision offers a highly scalable, open architecture that enables users to maximize existing newsroom technology investments in a tightly integrated workflow and scale up to meet changing business needs. NewsVision includes a four-channel Avid AirSpeed Multi Stream ingest and playout server; a total of five editing clients, in any combination of Media Composer and NewsCutter; 32TB of Avid ISIS 5000 shared storage with 20 client connections; third-party interoperability and scalability; and one year of Avid Uptime Support.