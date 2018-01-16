Avid Releases Maestro | Live Graphics Platform

BURLINGTON, MASS.—It’s game time for Avid’s Maestro | Live, a new graphics platform designed to work for live television sports productions. Maestro | Live offers a combination of data driven graphics, video playback and sports enhancements.

Avid provided Maestro | Live with plug-and-play integration with real-time sports databases and scoreboard protocols to enable live updates of scores and player stats. The system also supports both 1080p and UHD.

The graphics system also has a drag-and-drop methodology that allows users to address the changing production needs of different sports. It comes equipped with ready-made controllers for sports like soccer and basketball.