Avid offers expanded ISIS storage capabilty for larger installations

Avid announced the latest version of the Avid ISIS 5000 shared storage solution (version 3.1), which enables greater production efficiency and capability for a wide range of broadcast and media facilities. With the new ISIS 5000, users can create more content and leverage existing investments through doubled storage capacity, up to 90 client connections, and support additional third-party Ethernet switches.

The ISIS 5000 is a real-time shared storage solution that provides access to high-performance ISIS File System technology on lower cost hardware.

New features in version 3.1 include the ability to scale up to 128TB capacity (that’s four ISIS 5000 engines; 96TB usable) and up to 90 workstations. Users can also lower storage and administrative costs by consolidating local storage islands and serving multiple workgroups with a single ISIS 5000 system.

There’s also a Back-up System Director, which offers greater media availability and protection with the ability to switch over to an alternate System Director that is housed within each ISIS 5000 engine. If the system metadata-managing System Director in one ISIS 5000 engine fails, the System Director in the second one can take over.

Finally, the new ISIS 5000 has received Cisco and Force 10 switch qualification, allowing users to leverage existing investments while providing IT and network staff with the option to work with familiar Cisco Catalyst 4900M and 4948 Ethernet switches, providing a range of connectivity options. In addition, qualification of 48-port Force10 S60 and S4810 switches further extends the connectivity choices for ISIS 5000.

The latest version of the Avid ISIS 5000 (3.1) will be available on Dec. 15, 2010. All ISIS 5000 configurations support Mac or PC clients and include 90 seat licenses with either one or three years of Avid Priority or Avid Uptime Support.