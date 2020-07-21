Avid MediaCentral 2020 Accelerates News Workflow

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has released MediaCentral 2020, offering features designed to enable news organizations to create and deliver more content in less time.

MediaCentral 2020 accelerates end-to-end workflow and makes it possible for news teams to break stories quickly across a variety of different platforms, the company said.

The new release, now available, is a comprehensive media workflow platform for TV news, sports and post production operations. It enables global collaboration, connecting disperse teams so they can share media and create better stories. With the platform, journalists can leverage broadcast content and incoming feeds to break news fast on digital channels, Avid said.

“Whether you are a local news bureau, regional broadcaster or global news network, the ability to deliver compelling news stories quickly and efficiently is critical,” said Colleen Smith, vice president, market solutions at Avid. “MediaCentral 2020 delivers the remote workflow collaboration, efficiency and distribution capabilities news production teams need to break news first and reach audiences across every platform—online, on social media and on air.”

Among MediaCentral 2020’s new capabilities:

A single view of metadata with thumbnails in storyboard view to increase editing efficiency;

More controls and options to locate the right media asset fast, enhance collaboration and improve usability;

Maestro Graphics to enhance storytelling by allowing a full mix down of graphics and video in a single file that’s ready to be published in MediaCentral and Media Composer for distribution via social media and other digital outlets; and

More creative editing with the help of advanced capabilities.