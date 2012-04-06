Autoscript to unveil Magno Wireless Foot Control at NAB Show

Autoscript will make the U.S. debut of a new wireless foot controller and wireless receiver at the 2012 NAB Show, April 16-19, in Las Vegas.

The Autoscript Magno Wireless Foot Control allows presenters to control the speed of the script anywhere within a studio location without the need to run cabling.

Using RF technology in the 400MHz license-free range, the control will not interfere other devices and can be used up to 328ft from the receiver module.

Autoscript also will show the Smart Combiner Wireless Receiver. As the need grows for wireless controllers, this receiver allows up to four separate wireless controllers to be used in a single studio, and additional Wireless Smart Combiners can be added to increase this number.

See Autoscript at 2012 NAB Show booth C6625.