Autodesk customers will now be able to pay as they go for all of the company’s latest Design and Creation Suites, Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk Maya, and the new Autodesk Maya LT.



For the first time, customers can purchase access to a range of Autodesk desktop software on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis, in addition to traditional licenses, broadly expanding choices in how to access and pay for Autodesk software. It’s never been more cost effective for designers, engineers and visual effects artists to get started with Autodesk software with virtually no up-front capital costs, and to quickly ramp up projects using industry-leading Autodesk software.



Customers who choose to purchase monthly, quarterly or annual rental plans will receive similar benefits

to Autodesk Subscription customers including staying current with the latest product updates, access to

select Autodesk 360 cloud services and basic support.

Said Lisa Gansky, author of The Mesh: Why the Future of Business Is Sharing wrote, “We’re in a moment in which access to goods, services, and talent is going to triumph over the ownership of them.” “It's no secret; it has been a challenging time to be in the visual effects business,” said CEO and executive producer Will Cohen from UK-based VFX start-up Milk. “Everyone needs to rethink the business model, and Autodesk launching rental plans will really help change the industry. Having scalability -- the flexibility to easily ram