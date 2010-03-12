Audio-Technica upgrades BP892 with dual-ear mount

Audio-Technica is enhancing its BP892 MicroSet subminiature omnidirectional condenser headworn microphone with the AT8464 dual-ear microphone mount. The BP892 is A-T’s high-SPL successor to the AT892, offering increased dynamic range with maximum audio quality and minimum visibility. The new dual-ear mount allows users to convert their single-ear-worn BP892 MicroSet to a dual-ear-worn unit for maximum stability and greater comfort, with the ability to mount the mic on either the left or right side. The new AT8464 device will now come standard with all BP892 MicroSet units and is also sold as a stand-alone item to retrofit BP892 and AT892 units already in the hands of end users.

Ideal for broadcast, live sound, theater, ENG, house of worship and other active uses, the AT8464 provides additional stability and a comfortable fit for the BP892. The continuously adjustable headband fits both children and adults, and it features a durable, lightweight, low-profile design with an included cord clip. Like the BP892 it accompanies, the AT8464 is available in both black and theater beige.