Audio-Technica unveils SpectraPulse bodypack transmitter at AES

Audio-Technica has made available the mtu301, the first bodypack transmitter for its SpectraPulse wireless system. The mtu301 allows presenters to move throughout the entire SpectraPulse coverage area, something previously unavailable for this system.

SpectraPulse is an ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless microphone system that operates on a completely different principal than conventional RF, enabling secure transmission of audio within a dedicated installation. SpectraPulse also offers freedom from RF competition, frequency coordination and white space issues.

The mtu301 joins the SpectraPulse mtu101, a boundary mic transmitter, and mtu201 desk-stand transmitter. The mtu301 is optimized to work with Audio-Technica lavalier and head-worn microphones preterminated with a compatible input connector. The unit provides bias voltage for electret condenser microphones.

The mtu301 includes an on/off switch, a mute switch and LEDs indicating power/mute and link status, as well as low-battery warning. The unit operates on standard alkaline or NiMH rechargeable AA batteries. An optional charger allows NiMH batteries to recharge within the unit. The mtu301 offers approximately nine hours of battery life.

The mtu301 and chg001 will available Q1 2011.