Audio-Technica releases new boundary microphone

Audio-Technica has introduced the new U851RO omnidirectional condenser boundary microphone. The phantom-powered U851RO offers speech intelligibility and transparent sound quality for surface-mount applications such as high-quality sound reinforcement, professional recording, TV and conferencing.

The U851RO’s small-diameter UniPoint capsule near the boundary eliminates phase distortion and delivers clear, high-output performance when employed on a flat surface. The unit is equipped with a PivotPoint rotating output connector, allowing the cable to exit from either the rear or the bottom of the microphone; a UniSteep filter, which provides a steep low-frequency attenuation to improve sound pickup without affecting voice quality; and UniGuard RFI-shielding technology, to reject RF interference. Self-contained electronics eliminate the need for an external preamp, and its capsule can be replaced with available cardioid and hypercardioid elements.

The U851RO features a low-reflectance black finish for minimum visibility, a heavy die-cast case and silicon foam bottom pads to help minimize coupling of surface vibration.