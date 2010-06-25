Audio-Technica introduces three-element boundary mic

Audio-Technica has unveiled the ES963 three-element, multidirectional boundary microphone to its Engineered Sound mic line. The ES963 is designed for surface-mount applications.

Three cardioid condenser elements mounted in the microphone housing are factory set with an angle of 120 degrees between them to provide complete 360-degree coverage (in the hemisphere above mounting surface). Two positioning levers on the microphone base allow two of the three elements to be physically reoriented to offer angles of 90/90/180 degrees between elements. No tools or disassembly are required. Further flexibility is provided through the ability to power and use the three capsules individually. For example, with two elements powered, the microphone can provide a figure-of-eight polar pattern; with a single element powered, the microphone functions as a standard cardioid boundary microphone.

The ES963 includes a 24.6ft permanently attached output cable. Its free end is nonterminated, with stripped and tinned pigtails for flexibility in interfacing with a variety of equipment. Small-diameter capsules near the boundary eliminate phase distortion and deliver clear, high-output performance.

The ES963 is equipped with UniGuard RFI shielding and requires 11V-52V of DC phantom power. Elements can be powered and used individually, or in any combination. The ES963’s heavy die-cast case and nonslip silicon foam bottom pads minimize coupling of surface vibration to the microphone. Indented, recessed pathways on the base of the ES963 enable the user to route the cable as required, with no tools or disassembly needed. The microphone features a low-profile design and a low-reflectance black finish and comes equipped with a soft protective pouch and Audio-Technica’s five-year warranty.