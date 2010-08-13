Audio-Technica introduces frequency-agile UHF wireless mic systems

The third-generation 3000 Series wireless systems from Audio-Technica offer up to 1001 selectable UHF frequencies with 25kHz spacing in three available frequency bands.

Nine new precoordinated frequency scan groups simplify selection of usable frequencies in a multichannel wireless system. The company simplified selection of usable frequencies, increased system reliability and illuminated transmitter screens for clear reads in dark environments.

The ATW-T310b UniPak bodypack transmitter features a secure four-pin locking connector compatible with a wide range of microphones. A three-position sliding cover on the transmitter’s control panel prevents accidental shut-off or channel switching. A new locking battery compartment provides a more secure latch and more robust design.

The 3000 Series is available with either a dynamic or condenser handheld transmitter featuring rugged metal construction and slim ergonomic design. The ATW-T341b handheld transmitter includes the Artist Elite AE4100 cardioid dynamic element, and the ATW-T371b handheld transmitter features the studio-quality Artist Series ATM710 cardioid condenser element.

The system is available in three frequency bands: 541.500MHz to 566.375MHz (TV Channels 25-30), 655.500MHz to 680.375MHz (TV Channels 44-49) and 482.000MHz to 507.000MHz (TV Channels 16-20).